FAMILIES across the county are being encouraged to sign-up for this year’s Library Challenge, to explore everything the library has to offer for free.
Gloucestershire Libraries has invited residents to go green, get reading and get free rewards, joining in with this year’s theme of The Natural World. The challenge launched on Saturday, July 12, with over 800 sign-ups over the weekend, and runs until Saturday, September 13.
It is free to take part anytime during the summer with a library membership and is suitable for children aged 3 and up.
Cllr Paul Hodgkinson, cabinet member for libraries at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “This year’s Library Challenge is a wonderful way for children to explore nature while discovering the magic of books. It’s free, fun and filled with activities the whole family can enjoy so I would encourage people to take part. Libraries are such important community spaces and I’m pleased to see so many families getting involved in this across Gloucestershire.”
To start, you sign up online via the website, and you will receive a free challenge journal, with nine exciting natural world-themed tasks. Stamps can be collected for each completed task and special rewards are available at each level including stickers, certificates and much more.
Anyone who reaches gold level gets an eco-medal which has been made inside labs across county libraries, by laser cutting cardboard to make them recyclable.
They will also be entered into a special prize draw, with prizes on offer including tickets and vouchers for local activities and attractions. A number of events and activities will be hosted throughout the summer by Gloucestershire Libraries for The Library Challenge for the whole family to enjoy.
More information on the challenge is available online and you can also follow Gloucestershire Libraries on social media.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.