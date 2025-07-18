A GLOUCESTERSHIRE student has won the Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Student Nurse Award for Excellence.
Richard Macey, a second-year BSc Adult Nursing student at the University of Gloucestershire, was nominated by his colleagues in recognition of the care, dedication and compassion he brings to his work.
Richard was presented the award on Tuesday, July 8 by two representatives from Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust. However, it was first announced on International Nurses’ Day, Monday, May 12; a fitting day to reflect on vital work nurses do every day across all healthcare settings.
Richard Macey said: “I’m truly honoured to receive the Student Nurse Award for Excellence in recognition of the work I’ve done throughout my placements so far. This means so much to me as I continue my journey in adult nursing and I’m deeply grateful for the support of my peers, mentors and everyone who’s inspired me to give my all in delivering the best compassionate care.”
Anonymous feedback included within Richard’s nomination said: “Richard is a happy and caring individual. He goes out of his way to support patients and staff and is a real pleasure to have in the department. He has had many positive comments from patients and staff, and I can’t think of a more deserving individual.”
Having previously worked in social care, supporting adults with learning disabilities, Richard’s path into nursing began when he became a healthcare assistant in Cardiology. After gaining clinical experience and being encouraged by a family member, Richard joined the university’s School of Health and Social Care as a mature student to pursue a career in nursing.
Rakhee Aggarwal, Head of School for the School of Health and Social Care, commented: “We are delighted to celebrate Richard’s achievement. Being recognised for the compassion and dedication he brings to his work is truly commendable.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.