COMMUNITIES across Gloucestershire gathered at the elegant Highnam Court on Thursday, July 17, for the announcement of the Gloucestershire Rural Community Council’s Gloucestershire Village of the Year 2025 awards.
While Painswick in Stroud district took home the coveted overall winner title, Forest of Dean villages and residents stood out with significant recognition in key categories and individual awards.
Woolaston village was named runner-up in the Inclusive Community category, sponsored by Barnwood Trust.
The village’s community initiatives and social activities have clearly made a strong impression on the judges, reflecting a growing commitment to social cohesion within the Forest of Dean.
Westbury-on-Severn was also prominently recognised through individual honours. Local volunteer Di Landon was awarded the High Sheriff’s Special Award for Volunteer of the Year 2025.
This prestigious award celebrates Di’s tireless contributions to the community, demonstrating how dedicated individuals can have a profound impact on rural life.
In addition, Westbury-on-Severn won the B & Q Grand Prize Draw, receiving £600 worth of gardening and home improvement products to further support community projects.
Other Forest of Dean residents received highly commended certificates for their outstanding service. Martin Rose of Woolaston was recognised for his volunteer efforts.
The awards event also took a moment to look back to 2014, when Dymock, another Forest of Dean village, was crowned Gloucestershire Village of the Year. Representatives from Dymock shared reflections on how the prize money helped to enhance local projects and encouraged continued community spirit and development.
The Gloucestershire Village of the Year competition celebrates the best in rural community life, with categories covering areas such as community-led health and wellbeing, climate resilience, inclusivity, and digital innovation.
Although the Forest of Dean did not take the overall title this year, the district’s strong showing in several categories and individual awards.
