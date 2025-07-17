ACTION needs to be taken to improve road safety near a railway bridge at Westbury where there are “near misses every day”.
Around 30 people attended a public meeting to raise concerns about the bridge over the A48 at Jordan Hill.
The arch of the bridge means that high-sided vehicles have to go into the middle of the road to pass safely under it.
Residents say vehicles often travel well above the 50mph speed limit coming from Jordan Hill and cannot see what is coming from the other side.
A resident, who has lived next to the bridge for seven years, said: “On 24 occasions in that seven years, I have stood in that road and directed traffic and assisted with collisions,” she said.
“The speed limit is the issue. There’s nothing we can do about incompetent drivers who go at the maximum of 50mph.
“You’ve got a double blind bend with a low bridge that you can’t see until you are outside of our houses.
“By that time you’ve already got a double decker bus or an HGV coming under the bridge in the central lane.
“You then have to slam on the brakes. On three occasions they haven’t made it and ended up in what used to be our garage.
“The garage has now had to be demolished because of the damage.”
Bus driver Daniel Slattery said: “When we’re going under the bridge towards Elton Corner, all of us drivers fear and worry about the passengers we have on the bus,” he said.
“We clearly cannot see what is coming before us until they are at our feet.
“There are near misses every day.”
Several villagers said they would like to see the 30mph speed limit extended from the village to Jordan Hill.
Highways officers said it would cost around £15,000 for the works and traffic regulation order required.
They also said alternatives such as movement activated signs for HGVs and buses on the bridge would need permission from bridge owners Network Rail, who declined an invitation to attend the meeting.
Gloucestershire Police said they would be willing to conduct a speed survey near the bridge.
Chris Thompson, road safety auditor at Gloucestershire County Council, said he would look into the idea of advisory 30mph speed limit warning sides either side of the bridge.
“We are on your side, we really are. We are just constrained by the resources that are available to us which is frustrating.
District and parish councillor Simon Phelps asked highways officials to attend a meeting of Westbury Parish Council.
County highways Cabinet member Joe Harris (LD, Cirencester Park) said improvements had been including repainting road markings and putting up new signs on both sides of the bridge.
A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “We aren’t currently planning any work at or near Jordan Hill bridge.
“Should local residents have concerns related to the structure, they can contact our 24-hour helpline on 03457 11 41 41.”
