CROWDS of visitors and residents alike enjoyed a day which celebrated local arts and community spirit at the Chepstow Festival of Arts.
On Saturday, July 19, Chepstow Town was filled with the best art, crafts and music that local Monmouthshire and Forest of Dean artists had to offer.
The festival was scattered across the town. Performances from singers and bands were heard in Beaufort Square, Comeilles Square, St Mary’s Priory and the adjoining Priory Green. Exhibitions were on show across the High Street, on the railings of the Church Walk, and on the Priory Green.
Stalls featuring art which could be purchased were all throughout the High Street, which also featured local businesses, and an opportunity to draw the Boatman statue.
Sheila Harris, one of six that organised the event, said: “There used to be an art trail and art on the railings. We discussed putting them together to have different areas to celebrate art and craft, and that’s how it was born.
“For the art community, it’s fabulous. You get inspired and you can network. The whole community gets involved in it.”
The morning was a little quiet and experienced some rain, however around 9.30am, the VB Samba band marched down the High Street, lifting the spirits of early morning visitors.
The afternoon saw sunshine, an increased temperature and many more visitors. On the Priory Green, local organisations were on hand, happy to speak with residents, including SARA, Wye Valley National Landscape, Chepstow Art Space and U3A Chepstow.
The event has been going for around five years now, with hopes that next year, the Festival will continue as strong as Saturday.
Organisers said they are looking for more volunteers next year, so if you want to get involved you can visit the website.
