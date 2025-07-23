ENGLAND lionesses will take to the pitch as they play in the Women’s Euros 2025 final in Switzerland, excitement will be beyond the nation, as the thrill of anticipation resounds throughout Europe: here’s what you need to know ahead of the game.
The team will find out their opponents ahead of the game Sunday on Wednesday from the semi-final between Spain and Germany.
The Euro final will take place on Sunday July 27 at 5pm BST and is held at St Jakob Park in Basel in Switzerland.
Supporters of the Euros final will be able to view the final on BBC One and ITV1 where the two channels will be providing live coverage of the event.
Natasha Hamm, goalkeeper for the Great Britain women’s futsal team and who is looking ahead to play in the Deaflympics in Tokyo in November has shared her excitement upon the final and reaction to the semi final: “Wow I don’t know what to say it has been physically and emotionally difficult to watch the game, like fighting to save the day.”
“Hannah Hampton played confidently in the game and two players came on at the second half last minutes, it was the best minutes and moments I have seen but very frustrating to watch.”
“Hannah Hampton, who is the goalkeeper is my idol and hero.”
“Now the final is on Sunday and I’m so nervous and excited, come on lionesses.”
Here are a list of pubs you can watch for live coverage of the women's Euro final 2025
The pubs are located in Monmouthshire and the Wye Valley:
- Rising sun- Moseley green
- The Angel- Coleford
- Bells Coleford
- Saracens head Symonds Yat
- Punch house Monmouth- Yes but they will have live music on in between
- The Riverside hotel
- The Bell in Redbrook
- Forest hills golf club
- The Robin Hood
