CHILDREN at Primrose Hill Academy in Lydney made pizzas in a new ‘cob’ oven in the school’s community garden in a special celebration.
The children helped build the oven which was made possible through grants from Lydney Town Council and Yorkley Court Solar Farm Fund.
A cob oven is a wood-fired oven made from simple materials such as clay.
The school welcomed Mayor of Lydney Cllr Natasha Saunders to the celebration where they made pizzas using ingredients donated by the town’s Tesco store.
The children worked with Herefordshire-based cob oven expert Matthew Lloyd on the project.
An assembly for all the pupils was held where they learnt about cob ovens.
During the week each class went out into the garden and used their hands and feet to make the clay to build the oven.
Each class was involved in the design and construction of the oven.
Matthew, from The Fabulous Cob Oven Co, guided the children and staff as they built the oven which is decorated with a primrose emblem reflecting the school’s name.
Parents, teachers and school staff also played a vital role, donating wood for the oven, and helping with the preparation of the oven base, and helping on the day.
The project has been celebrated as a fantastic example of hands-on learning and community collaboration, inspiring children to develop new skills and connect with nature in a fun and practical way.
Steve Cave of Cave Photography took pictures of the event.
The school’s community garden and orchard was opened last October and also includes a Lydney Kernel tree which is one of the rarest apple trees in Britain.
More than 15,000 children in schools from across Britain have worked with Matthew to build their own cob ovens.
