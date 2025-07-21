Smiths Auction Rooms in Newent have closed their August sale for entries and are now busy laying out the saleroom and taking all the photographs in preparation for the online catalogue which will be uploaded on Friday, August 1. The sale takes place on August 7-8 at 10am and features a wide selection of antiques including a special section for antique and vintage toys.
One of the highlights of the toy section is a rare antique French Jumeau bisque headed doll complete with her original brown satin and lace outfit. She also still has her hat with ostrich feather trim and shoes and socks.
Jumeau were considered to be the best doll manufacturers of their time, famed for their fashionable outfits, high quality bisque heads and pretty features. So she would have been a very expensive doll even when she was purchased and this might account for her exceptional condition. She carries an estimate of £500/£700 but it is hoped she will perform a little better on the day.
A large number of antique paintings have been consigned to the sale from a local artist who loved to collect art, as well as a variety of other sources. Dominating one wall of the saleroom is a large Victorian oil on canvas portrait of a Masonic gentleman complete with his impressive moustache and official robes and regalia. Unfortunately, he currently remains an unknown - but perhaps somebody from the masonic world will be able to track him down and give him a name.
The highlight of the picture section is a racing watercolour by Lionel Edwards of Becher’s Brook in the Grand National estimated at £1,500/£2,000. Coming from the estate of a retired antiques dealer, it shows the usual chaos and calamity of this infamous event with several unlucky horses and jockeys taking a nasty looking tumble. Other traditional works include an attractive watercolour of a market town square with bucolic figures standing around a Herefordshire cow. This should prove popular with local buyers and is estimated at £80/£120.
Modern art is also well represented and includes a landscape of the River Ely at Penarth by the well regarded contemporary artist Charles Wyatt Warren.
Estimated at £300/£500 it is bound to appeal to collectors of his work whilst a pair of French still lifes of fruit by Georges Coulon (1914-1990) exude a lovely serene atmosphere and are expected to make between £150/£200.
An unusual coloured etching entitled ‘Moon Ticket’ by Swedish born artist Jan Forsberg was executed in 1967 and captures the ideas of space travel at that time - now of course these ideas have become much far more of a reality. On closer inspection the ticket includes the name of the passenger ‘Mr Harold Smith’ and details such as ‘Flight 405’ and ‘3rd Platform Left’.
The sale also includes a very large selection of fine antique and gold jewellery, a good range of silver, ceramics, glass, furniture and collectables. The viewing is on August 5-6 10am to 5pm and also on the morning of the sales from 9am until the sales start at 10am. For those who cannot make it to the saleroom during viewing or on the day, the online catalogue provides detailed descriptions and thousands of photographs. Prospective purchasers can also request further information, condition reports and
additional images in the week before the sale. Bids can be left in advance online, or buyers can bid live online during the auction. The online bidding platforms even provide an alarm service to warn you when your lot is approaching, which is especially helpful if you are busy working and can’t sit and watch the sale all day. For the online bidding and the catalogue simply log onto Smiths website at www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk
For further information or assistance please telephone the saleroom on 0153 821776
