The specialist section of the auction is dedicated to toys, and Smiths have had a great variety of toys consigned so far. One entry is the charming Brum pedal car, which has now arrived and is sure to delight fans of the beloved TV series. It’s not hard to imagine the auction room doors closing at night, and little Brum setting off on one of his trademark adventures through the streets of Newent! In a scene straight out of Toy Story, we can’t help but also imagine the Sindy dolls taking a ride on the model railways and enjoying a dainty tea party with the beautiful tea sets on offer in the ceramics section.