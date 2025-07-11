Wales' National Armed Forces Day event at Caldicot Castle and Country Park drew thousands as the community showed its appreciation.
More than 7,000 people came together to show their appreciation for the Armed Forces community, including serving personnel, veterans, reservists, cadets, and their families at the event on Saturday, June 28
As cadets and veterans marched through the country park to the castle there was fly-by by an historic Spitfire.
The crowds enjoyed a variety of musical performances throughout the event. The Band of the RAF Regiment led the parade and performed during the opening ceremony.
The Gwent and Powys ACF Regimental Band and Corps of Drums entertained the crowds at the exhibition field and also performed at the closing ceremony, where they played "Sunset" to officially mark the end of the event.
The Caldicot Male Voice Choir and the Cardiff Military Wives Choir captivated the audience with their performances on stage.
Throughout the event, people had the opportunity to speak with and view demonstrations from the Army Cadets and South Wales Fire & Rescue, who showcased their response to a roadside collision scenario, as well as representatives from the armed services.
Monmouthshire County Council's Chair and Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Peter Strong, said: "What a wonderful day at Caldicot Castle and Country Park.
“Seeing so many people in attendance to show their support for our Armed Forces community highlights the high esteem that people have for serving personnel, veterans, reservists, cadets, and their families.
“Thank you to everyone who made this a day to remember here in Monmouthshire.”
As part of the day, Monmouthshire County Council were joined by representatives of Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, Magor with Undy, Monmouth, and Usk Town Councils in re-signing the Armed Forces Covenant.
The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise that, together, we acknowledge and understand that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and their families, including the bereaved, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy, and society in which they serve with their lives.
Monmouthshire County Council's Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: “It was a privilege to re-sign the Covenant at the Armed Forces Day event. Along with our town council's we're dedicated to upholding all that it stands for.
“We have so much to thank service men, women, and veterans for their dedication across the world; it's only right that we show them our respect and gratitude by upholding the Armed Forces Covenant.”
The council thanked event sponsors, the Welsh Government, Caldicot Town Council, the Veterans’ Welfare Group, South Wales Sports Grounds, and the Royal British Legion.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.