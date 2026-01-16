THE annual Wye raft race has made a splash, donating more than £11,000 in charity cash to the hospice serving South East Wales.
St David’s Hospice Care is the main beneficiary of the money raised after crews launched out in September’s event.
Event spokesperson Nigel Heath said: “The traditional fundraiser organised by Monmouth Rotarians and supported by the Severn Area Rescue Association was in danger of being left high and dry when falling water levels slashed entries from over 50 to 35.
“But despite that challenge, the paddlers still managed to pull off a masterstroke by raising almost £14,000 of which £11,144 was presented last week to St David’s Hospice Care chief executive Emma Saysell.”
The charity is hugely indebted to the Rotarians and generous-hearted local people, who have now donated a massive £300,000 since the raft race was taken over by the club in 2004, she revealed.
St David’s Hospice Care has 100 outreach team members assisting around 1,500 people requiring home care support, and needs to raise some £9.3m a year, which includes a 28 per cent input from the NHS, added Emma.
“So, you can see just how indebted we are to the Monmouth Rotary Club and local people for all their ongoing and so much appreciated support,” she added.
Monmouth Rotary Club President Bill Parnell said the raft race was a great example of how members and their supporters were always working tirelessly together to raise funds for local, regional and national charity projects and good causes.
The rain couldn't dampen spirits as the 58th Monmouth Raft Race got under way last September, although some paddlers soon took a dip when they found themselves between a rock and a wet place at the Monmouth Viaduct rapids.
Founded in 1963, last year's event saw assorted Vikings, bananas, tropical islanders, pirates, cowboys and the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang car launch out on the Wye, some six miles down to the Whitebrook finish.
Most made it, but sadly it was a case of Chitty Chitty Bang Crash Wallop! for serial entrants Henson's Heroes, who spluttered to a halt below the old railway bridge and had to call it a day, although they did win the best-themed raft.
A spokesman for St David’s said on the day: ”Monmouth Raft Race is a very well-loved and critical event in helping to fund the continued work of our nurses and the running of hospice services provided free to all patients and families."
Monmouth Rotary Club charities and Severn Area Rescue Association also benefited to the tune of 10 per cent of funds raised.
Results were: 1st All Male – Siltanator 2001 1:08; 2nd All Male – 111 Drifters 1:41; 1st All Female – Wake Me Up Before You Row Row 1.37; 2nd All Female – HMS Fish Finger 2.57; 1st Mixed - Abandon Ship 1.18; 2nd Mixed – HCR Cardiff 1.25; 1st Business – Siltanator 2001; Best placed club – The Piercefield; Best Private Entry Abandon Ship; Most Sponsorship handed in on the day – Reid Rafters.
The 59th race is on Sunday, September 6.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.