GREEN Party Parliamentary leader Ellie Chowns has slammed US president Donald Trump’s threat to impose an extra 10 per cent tariff on UK and other EU exports over Greenland.
The North Herefordshire MP, whose constituency includes Brampton Abbots, King’s Caple and Upton Bishop north of Ross, posted this evening: “Donald Trump treats the international stage like a schoolyard playground, attempting to bully and brute force other countries into compliance with his imperialist agenda.
“The UK cannot continue to appease an erratic, unreliable leader under the guise of a "special relationship”.
“The future of Greenland is for the people of Greenland to decide. The UK govt must show some genuine backbone and refuse to be bullied into submission by Trump and his tariffs. Greenland cannot be bought– neither should Britain.”
