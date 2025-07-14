With other good consignments on the way it looks like this could be a great sale to enter items in order to get ahead of the autumn rush - when there are vast numbers of sales to compete with. Nowadays August can actually prove to be a good time to sell with online bidding providing a constant year round market and yet fewer sales take place at this time to satisfy the demand. Smiths used to take a small break during the summer months, but have now found that the August sales seem to be very successful.