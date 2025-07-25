There were cries of “democracy being shut down” as a debate on “the future of the Forest of Dean” was curtailed last night (July 24).
The Forest Council is in the process of revisiting its local plan – the blueprint for development in the area over the next 20 years.
The government has imposed an increase of 82 per cent on their previous targets and the council now needs to allocate land for 13,200 homes by 2043.
Councillors voted to go out to public consultation on how it will approach identifying enough land to meet the revised target which has been increased from 330 homes a year to 600.
In 2022, the authority shelved draft plans for a new 4,000-home town to be built between the A48 and A40 near Churcham.
However, there is now a very real possibility such plans could resurface as the idea of creating new settlements is among the options being considered.
Before the housing targets were revised, the council was developing its local plan to focus the lion’s share of new housing in Lydney, Newent and Beachley – with extra housing in the larger villages of the Forest.
After the best part of two hours was spent on questions and discussions and votes on two different amendments to the motion during the council meeting, Cllr Chris McFarling (Green, St Briavels) proposed that the motion be put to the vote.
This sparked protests across the chamber that “democracy was being shut down” as only one councillor was allowed the opportunity to debate the main motion with only five minutes allowed to it.
Chairman Di Martin (Lab, Cinderford East) said it was made very clear that the debate was about whether the consultation would take place or not.
Former council leader Tim Gwilliam (Prog Ends, Berry Hill) said there were two people waiting to speak when the motion to go to the vote was tabled. “I’m sorry but that speaks of trying to shut the council down.”
“And it’s not the first time, I’m afraid”, said Independent group leader Philip Burford (Ind, Hartpury and Redmarley).
Progressive Independents Cllr Julia Gooch (Newent and Taynton) asked if the chairman felt the issue had been debated sufficiently
“Chair, you are allowing to shut down the elected members that wanted to speak because you feel that we’ve had sufficient debate on this particular motion?”
Cllr Martin said she did and that the issue requires more than one debate. Cllr Bernie O’Neill (Prog Ends, Ruspidge) objected saying the debate about the substantive motion was just five minutes long.
“I don’t think that’s a fair debate,” he said.
Cllr Martin said a procedural motion had been tabled and carried.
“I can’t override that majority vote,” she said.
Council leader Adrian Birch (Green, Tidenham) was allowed a right of reply to the debate which prompted protests and questions.
“There was no debate, so what is he replying to,” one Cllr said. Cllr Birch said there would be many more occassions to debate the detail of the local plan.
“It’s quite clear this topic is of immense importance to us all,” he said.
“What we are actually discussing tonight is that we go to the next stage in the consultation process.
“This is not the end, this is hardly the beginning.
“This is an opportunity to get the information presented to you out to the public for their views.
“We will undoubtedly have debates in the future that will refine this discussion.”
The public consultation of the local plan will start on Thursday (July 31) and run until September 11.
