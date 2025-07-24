FOREST of Dean residents who are living in cold or hard-to-heat homes are being urged to apply for significant home energy upgrades that are available with a new government-funded initiative delivered through Forest of Dean District Council.
Qualifying households will benefit from a wide range of energy-saving technologies and receive fully-funded home improvements worth tens of thousands of pounds. These include insulation, solar panels, high heat retention storage heating, and air source heat pumps - and many households will be offered more than one upgrade.
Cllr Chris McFarling, Cabinet Member for Climate Emergency at Forest of Dean District Council, said: “We’re pleased that funding has been made available for another year to help those with hard-to-heat homes at a time when many households are continuing to feel the pressure of unaffordable bills.
“This new scheme aims to ease that burden by improving energy efficiency and offering renewable energy solutions to homes in need - completely free of charge to eligible residents. Applying now means changes could be made before winter arrives. We encourage any residents worried about their energy bills to contact the service.”
The Warm Homes Local Grant, part of a £5.25 million programme funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, is now open to eligible households across Gloucestershire.
The scheme is delivered by Severn Wye Energy Agency on behalf of the six Gloucestershire district councils and aims to reduce carbon emissions whilst helping residents.
Residents could qualify for the scheme if they live in Gloucestershire or South Gloucestershire, occupy an energy-inefficient property with an EPC rating of D, E, F or G. They may also have a combined household income under £36,000, or receive certain means-tested benefits.
Residents interested in applying should call the free Warm and Well advice line on 0800 500 3076 or go online.
