NEW research has revealed driving test centre pass rates for the UK, with Monmouth’s test centre barely reaching the top 100.
Experts from traffic plan software Traffic Chart revealed Monmouth test centre ranked 99th in the overall chart, showing a male pass rate of 46.7% (from 433 attempts), a female pass rate of 47.7% (from 451 attempts), and the total pass rate of 47.2% (from 884 attempts).
Monmouth’s test centre serves Monmouthshire and the Forest of Dean areas, and it’s located on Old Dixton Road.
An analysis of official DVSA data for 2023/24 shows striking regional variations in first-attempt success rates, with the best-performing areas achieving pass rates more than twice as high as the lowest.
Martijn Hulshof, founder of Traffic Chart said: "These figures show remarkable regional variations in driving test success rates. Scottish test centres perform exceptionally well, possibly due to less congested roads and different driving conditions compared to major urban areas.
"The gender differences are particularly interesting, with men generally outperforming women in first-time driving test pass rates. Since this trend appears consistent across the nation, it suggests that factors such as anxiety and pressure may affect male and female drivers differently in testing environments. Additionally, traffic volume, road complexity, and examiner approach can also influence a person's performance and potentially impact their test result.
“The data also shows that choosing where to take your test can significantly affect your chances of passing on the first attempt, although individual motor skills also play an important role. Rural locations typically offer better odds of first-time success, but practical factors like travel distance should be weighed against the potential benefits.”
Overall on the chart, Scottish local authorities dominated the UK's highest driving test pass rates, with four locations among the top 10.
