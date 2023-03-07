DOG owners are being warned to be “extra vigilant” after reports a dog was snatched from a garden in Clearwell.
Police confirmed that on Friday, March 3, a dog had been taken from a garden before it was later located and returned to its owner.
A Police Community Support Officer said that “suspicious markings” had also appeared on the pavement around the village, perhaps being used to indicate where a dog was.
Residents have been asked to report any suspicious activity to the police.
A tweet from Forest Police last week said: “Forest Police have been investigating the theft of a dog from a garden in the Clearwell area of the Forest of Dean.
"The dog was eventually located and returned to the owner, officers are asking the public to be extra vigilant and to report anything they feel is suspicious.”