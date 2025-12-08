Dozens of deaths from alcohol-specific conditions were recorded in Gloucestershire last year, new figures show, as their number across England decreased slightly after reaching a record high.
A charity working to reduce alcohol-related harm said "every death is a tragedy" and warned the slight decline nationwide "is no cause for complacency".
New figures from the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, based on Office for National Statistics data, show 75 deaths from alcohol-specific conditions were recorded in Gloucestershire in 2024, corresponding to 11 deaths per 100,000 people.
It was down from 87 deaths and a rate of 13 per 100,000 people in 2023.
The figures also show 238 deaths from alcohol-related conditions were logged in the area in 2024, the equivalent of 33 deaths per 100,000 population.
Deaths from alcohol-related conditions include those that are due to alcohol-specific conditions – wholly caused by alcohol – and those that are made more likely by alcohol but also occur in people who do not drink, including heart disease or cancer.
Across England the number of alcohol-related and alcohol-specific deaths decreased after record figures were reached in 2023.
Some 21,971 deaths from alcohol-related conditions were logged nationwide in 2024, corresponding to around 39 deaths per 100,000 people.
It was down from 22,644 and a 41 per 100,000 rate the previous year, both records, but remained higher than levels observed five or ten years prior.
Similarly, 7,673 deaths from alcohol-specific conditions were recorded last year – about 14 deaths per 100,000 population.
While it was down from 8,274 deaths and a 15 per 100,000 rate the year before, it similarly remained above levels seen previously.
Dr Richard Piper, chief executive of charity Alcohol Change UK, said: "While this small drop in deaths is of course positive news, it’s no cause for complacency. Every death is a tragedy – an empty seat at the table at family gatherings.
"These unnecessary lives lost, often at a young age, are preventable."
He added: "The harm caused by alcohol is far wider than deaths and hospitalisations, with many of us feeling the impact on our own health, and in our families, local areas, and workplaces.
"With bold action from Government, we can improve the world around us to make it easier for us to cut back or stop drinking alcohol if we want to by tackling cheap, strong alcohol and out-of-control marketing.
"And, with properly funded support embedded in our communities, we can also make it easier for people to get help if they’re worried about their own or someone else’s drinking."
The OHID statistics also reveal differences between men and women in the prevalence of deaths from alcohol-specific and alcohol-related conditions.
There were about 60 deaths from alcohol-related conditions per 100,000 men in 2024, compared to 21 per 100,000 women.
And around 19 deaths from alcohol-specific conditions per 100,000 men were logged, while the rate fell to nine per 100,000 for women.
Dr Piper said evidence shows men are more likely to drink harmful levels of alcohol, "putting them at greater risk of experiencing the wide range of alcohol related health issues, from poor mental health and high blood pressure to cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer".
Karen Tyrell, chief executive of charity Drinkaware, said: "As a society, we need a strong focus on reducing health inequalities to tackle alcohol deaths and in particular the disproportionate impact on men.
"The Government's recent men's health strategy is a positive step, highlighting the need to support healthier choices and encouraging men to seek out help should they need to.
"Prevention is key, and helping more people make informed choices about their drinking can help drive these numbers down further."
A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "Any death from alcohol is a tragedy. While these figures show a slight reduction, alcohol-related deaths remain at unacceptably high levels and we are determined to drive them down.
"As part of our 10 Year Health Plan, we are supporting people to make healthier choices through our shift from sickness to prevention. This includes exploring measures such as alcohol labelling to provide better health and nutritional information.
"We have also provided an additional £310 million in 2025-26 to improve drug and alcohol treatment services and recovery support in England, on top of the Public Health Grant."