A MOTORIST who told police he was elsewhere on holiday when his car was caught speeding has been jailed for three months.
Roger Armstrong of Baston, Peterborough, was spotted travelling at 58mph in the Pencraig 50mph zone on the A40 near Ross last September.
Lincoln Crown Court heard he was offered a speed awareness course rather than having points on his licence, but concocted a cock and bull story about his number plates being stolen while he was away on holiday.
West Mercia Police had clocked the vehicle speeding through the Wyeside village on September 22..
And after investigating his claim, it “was proven to be incorrect”, said a force spokesperson.
Armstrong admitted perverting the course of justice when he appeared before a judge.
And he was put behind bars with an order to pay a £128 victim surcharge fee.