POLICE arrested a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of supplying drugs after a car failed to stop when signalled to pull over and was later traced to a Chepstow address.
Monmouthshire Officers posted a photo of the seized car being loaded up and taken away on a low loader and another picture of suspected drugs and cash seized from the property.
They said: “This vehicle failed to stop for #PC1982 in Caldicot. Enquires led officers to Thornwell where the vehicle was located and seized. As a result, a 23-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.
“She has been interviewed and bailed for further enquiries.”