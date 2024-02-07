TWO drug dealers have gone to jail for a total of nearly eight years after police used a chainsaw to break into their base in an early morning raid.
Angus Gittings and Charlie Taylor were arrested at Alma Drive in Chepstow on August 13, 2021, after being found with £5,500 cash, 28g of cocaine worth £2,500, nearly 0.5kg of cannabis with a street value of £3,000 and two ounces of ketamine.
A third man Tobias Millard was also involved in the gang’s activitities, supplying ketamine and cannabis, and received a suspended jail term for his part in the gang.
Prosecutor Nuhu Gobir told the senetncing hearing: “The three defendants were part of an organised crime group supplying drugs in the Chepstow area.
“At 5.50am on August 13, 2021, the police used a chainsaw to gain access to a property on Alma Drive where they found them.”
Police secured mobile phone evidence showing the full extent of the trio’s operations in the Chepstow area.
Mr Gobir said Taylor, who also trafficked cannabis, “was involved in the collection of debts and would supply low level drug dealers.
“This defendant was selling high quality designer cannabis for twice as much as regular cannabis. He would use the dark web to import designer cannabis.”
And Gittings boasted of supplying drugs for the “best prices around”, he added.
Gittings, aged 30, of Saxon Place, Sedbury admitted supplying cocaine and ketamine.
Taylor, 28, of Devauden Road, St Arvans pleaded guilty to supplying cocaine, ketamine and cannabis.
Millard, aged 33, of Hocker Hill Street, Chepstow, admitted supplying ketamine and cannabis.
Taylor’s barrister Sebastian Winnett said he was a heavy drug user and used three-quarters of the drugs he obtained.
Kathryn Lane for Gittings said described him as a hard-working family man who aimed to “detox” in prison.
Joshua Scouller, for Millard, told the court: “He wasn’t making significantly enormous amounts of money.”
Passing sentence, Judge Lucy Crowther told the trio: “You were selling directly to users and you all had an awareness of the scale of the operation.”
Taylor was sent to jail for 45 months and Gittings for 49 months.
Millard was jailed for 15 months, suspended for two years. He must also complete a 20-day rehabilitation requirement and observe a six-month curfew from 7pm to 7am.