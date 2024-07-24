THE GB Olympic team has been left in shock before the Games has even begun, with the withdrawal and suspension of gold medal dressage star Charlotte Dujardin.
The Newent-based rider, whose London 2012 horse Valegro is immortalised with a bronze statue in the town centre, is being investigated by equestrian authorities over a four-year-old video reportedly showing mistreatment of a horse at her stables.
Triple Olympic gold medallst Dujardin, 39, needed just one more medal to become GB's most succesful ever woman Olympian.
But she stunned the sporting world by putting out a statement on Tuesday (July 23) saying she was withdrawing from the Paris Olympics pending an investigation by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (Federation Equestre Internationale - FEI).
She had been due to compete individually and in the team dressage alongside fellow Olympic medallist Carl Hester, who owns the yard at Malswick where they train.
In the statement made shortly before the announcement that she had been provisionally banned from competing, Dujardin said she had "made an error of judgement" and was "ashamed".
The rider said she would "withdraw from all competition" while the FEI carries out an investigation.
A lawyer representing a 19-year-old female rider who filed an official complaint against the six-time medallist said in a letter seen by the BBC "the video shows Ms Dujardin beating a horse excessively with a whip".
The young rider was reportedly having a training session with Dujardin when the alleged incident was filmed.
The FEI confirmed it had received footage showing Dujardin "engaging in conduct contrary to the principles of horse welfare - during a training session conducted at Ms Dujardin's private stable".
The rider has confirmed to the FEI that she had "requested to be provisionally suspended pending the outcome of the investigations".
FEI president Ingmar De Vos said: “Charlotte has expressed genuine remorse for her actions, and we recognise and appreciate her willingness to take responsibility."
The statement from the rider said: “A video has emerged from four years ago which shows me making an error of judgement during a coaching session.
“Understandably, the International Federation for Equestrian Sports is investigating and I have made the decision to withdraw from all competition, including the Paris Olympics, while this process takes place.
“What happened was completely out of character and does not reflect how I train my horses or coach my pupils, however, there is no excuse. I am deeply ashamed and should have set a better example in that moment.
“I am sincerely sorry for my actions and devastated that I have let everyone down, including Team GB, fans and sponsors.
“I will cooperate fully with the FEl, British Equestrian Federation and British Dressage during their investigations, and will not be commenting further until the process is complete.”