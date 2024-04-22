The next phase will be to mow the grass verge alongside the tarmac footpath, plug plant the steep bank with native annuals and later seed with hay to encourage native meadow species to serve as food plants for butterflies and bees. The wider biodiversity role will be promoted to integrate the Beauchamps Bank with the Daffodil Way footpath going south to the canal at Boyce Court in the Dymock ward. Meanwhile the SevernTreescapes progamme with partners including Forestry England will continue with join-up thinking across the catchment area of the River Leadon - just 200m under this road from the Beauchamps Bank. Volunteers are welcome to register their interest to be involved with the project progress ([email protected]. www.dyfra.org)