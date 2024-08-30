Smiths Newent Auctions have been overwhelmed with entries for their September auction and have now started booking appointments for entries for early October. The staff are of course delighted that the saleroom is doing so well but are now working hard to finish cataloguing and laying out ready for the all important lotting up and photography. The finished catalogue will be uploaded to the internet by September 13 giving customer time to do a bit of window shopping before the viewing on September 17-18. The sale itself will run over two days on September 19-20 starting at 10am. Customers are welcome to attend the sale itself although many now choose to come to the viewing and then bid live online rather than wait around at the saleroom on sale day.