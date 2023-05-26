In a spirited bid to outmanoeuvre cancer, the John Kyrle High School English Department and its supporters have undertaken a lively challenge to perform 100 skips every day throughout the month of June, all in the name of Cancer Research. The team's efforts aim to inject a dash of fun, promote physical activity and most importantly, to rally behind a cause that has touched far too many lives.
Despite initial confidence, inspired by rose-tinted memories of effortless childhood skipping, the participants were quickly brought back to earth after realising the adult version of skipping might require a touch more coordination. But fear not! Fueled by a combination of determination and the knowledge that their efforts contribute to a significant cause, the team remains undaunted.
Let's not forget the stark reality that 1 in 2 of us will encounter cancer in our lifetime, a sobering statistic that underscores the importance of contributions to charities like Cancer Research UK. They are tirelessly working towards their ambitious goal of seeing 3 in 4 people survive their cancer by 2034. Every leap towards this milestone depends on generous donations.
In a related initiative, Miss Hawkins has bravely stepped forward to tackle the '100 Miles in May' challenge, accompanied by family, friends, and her adorable companions Jude and Betsy, the dog. Motivated and ready to make a difference, Miss Hawkins is raising funds to accelerate the day when all cancers are cured.
If you'd like to support these inspirational endeavours, please consider making a donation. Every contribution, no matter how small, will be gratefully appreciated and will help inch us closer to a cancer-free future.