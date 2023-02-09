This follows the school’s last “good” judgement follow a prior inspection in October 2021.
The report described the school environment as “welcoming and caring”.
The report added that: “Parents say that staff are very nurturing towards the children and that children love going to school. Pupils agree, saying that they enjoy coming to school to ‘work together, grow together, and flourish together’.
“Pupils show sensitivity towards one another. They look after each other and play calmly together. Pupils say that bullying is rare but that adults deal with it if it happens. This helps pupils to feel safe.
“Staff have high expectations for all pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). Parents of pupils with SEND appreciate the expertise of adults at school and the level of support they provide.
“Children get off to a flying start in reception, sharing in an exciting curriculum within a safe, stimulating environment. Skilled staff encourage children to become independent and resilient learners. Adults join in with children’s imaginative play and encourage them to extend the range of words that they know and understand.
“Throughout the school, pupils continue to take pleasure in learning and take part in wider school activities such as musical instrument tuition. They become very skilled at using electronic devices to create, organise, edit and store their work.”
Whilst the majority of the Ofsted report was positive, it did list three areas where it felt where school leaders could improve.
The first point was that in some subjects, pupils were not encouraged to build on their own existing knowledge.
The second was that school leaders have not ensured that pupils experience a wide range of quality texts. This means that pupils do not gain a broad knowledge of literature.
The third point is that pupils have limited opportunities to develop fluency and stamina in their written work. Therefore, the quality of work which children produce in their books is not always of high quality.
The report asserted that arrangements for safeguarding are effective.
The full report for Bridstow can be found on ofsted.gov.uk.