Students at John Kyrle High School in Ross-on-Wye eagerly opened their GCSE results today, marking a significant milestone for the Class of 2023.
The school rolled out a red carpet for the Year 11 students, treating them to ice-creams as they collected their examination results. The atmosphere was one of celebration and recognition of the students' hard work.
While the national examination results have been complex, outcomes at John Kyrle High School appear to align with the 2019 results. Key statistics from this year's results include:
- 60 per cent of students achieved 5 or more GCSEs at grade 4 or above.
- 63 per cent secured a grade between 9-4 in both English and Mathematics.
- The average grade across all subjects was 4.6.
- The school awarded an impressive 63 Grade 9s.
- 10 per cent of all grades awarded were either an 8 or a 9.
Several students have notable achievements:
- Rhian Harris, with 9 GCSEs, including grade 7s in PE, English, and Science, plans to pursue a Diploma in Equine Studies.
- Corey Harris will head to Gloucester College to study barbering, having secured 9 GCSEs.
- Ellie Stevens, with seven grade 9s among her nine GCSEs, will continue at JKHS sixth form, focusing on Philosophy and Ethics, English, and History.
- Ben Jones, who achieved seven grade 9s, will also remain at JKHS Sixth Form, studying Computer Science, Maths, and English Language.
Nick Wardale, Head of Year 11, commented on the achievements, stating, "Our students faced significant disruption in recent years. Their achievements, given these challenges, are commendable. We appreciate the support from their families and teachers during their time with us. It's encouraging to see many students returning to our sixth form, while others embark on apprenticeships and college courses. We anticipate great things from them in the coming years.”
John Kyrle High School also extended an invitation to current Year 11 students from other institutions, encouraging them to consider joining their Year 12. Interested students can reach out via [email protected].