A New Year and a fresh start
January should be a month of hope and planning for the future. In Roman mythology, Janus was the god of doorways, gates and transitions. Crucially, he was the god of beginnings and endings. Depicted in etchings and on coins we see two faces looking in opposite directions.
We’ve spent some considerable time reflecting on our work since September and the last week of term was one of celebration. Different year groups celebrated the achievements of their students in different ways. I must admit that my personal favourite was the Year Ten Karaoke. Mr Salway and I performed a rendition of Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”. We won’t be invited back.
As the New Year arrives, many people start with clear resolutions about how they will change their lives. Various surveys seem to tell us that this resolve is often short-lived, and our lives soon return to their normal routines and habits. I’m much more in favour of “New Year’s Intentions”. It seems to me more realistic to have clear intentions about how we will proceed in life and forgive ourselves for the odd transgression and not merely give-up but keep intending to do the right thing.
For me, my intentions for the New Year are simple. On a professional level, I intend to give 100% every day to the John Kyrle High School family and continue to unite us as we work together to provide our town with a first-class school that we can be proud of. On a personal level, I might also work on my singing voice.
Happy New Year to you and yours from all of us at John Kyrle High School.
Julian Morgan, Headteacher, John Kyrle High School