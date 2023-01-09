As the New Year arrives, many people start with clear resolutions about how they will change their lives. Various surveys seem to tell us that this resolve is often short-lived, and our lives soon return to their normal routines and habits. I’m much more in favour of “New Year’s Intentions”. It seems to me more realistic to have clear intentions about how we will proceed in life and forgive ourselves for the odd transgression and not merely give-up but keep intending to do the right thing.