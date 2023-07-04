The John Kyrle High School’s PRIDE club has celebrated a fantastic relaunch this year, having introduced a host of thematic activities to strengthen community ties. Activities ranging from a pizza picnic, a Christmas film night, a tie-dye party, to a playful game of pebble painting hide-and-seek have filled the after-school sessions each term.
To commemorate Pride Month and the end of the school year, the club has decided to host a PRIDE Day on Tuesday, 18th July. While students are expected to don their regular school uniform, they are encouraged to replace their red JKHS polo shirt with a vibrant t-shirt, creating a colourful display of solidarity.
Contributions are welcome on this day, with funds raised going towards Just Like Us, an LGBTQ+ charity that the school works closely with. Students will also have opportunities throughout the day to learn about notable LGBTQ+ figures, purchase baked goods, and crafts to raise more funds for the charity. A parent pay link has been set up for easy access.
Additionally, an after-school event will be organised to let all year groups celebrate in style. This event, slated for 3:30-5:30 pm on the 18th of July, will see the PRIDE ambassadors leading exciting activities like a karaoke disco, face painting, and crafting corners. Entry is free, but snacks will be on sale to raise funds for next year’s after-school club events. It is set to be an inclusive and joyous celebration.