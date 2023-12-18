MORE than 80 talented students at Lydney’s Dean Academy served up a magical evening of festive song and dance at their annual Christmas Concert last week.
The variety show featured music, dance, theatre and poetry, with students also assuming production responsibilties to create what was a hugely entertaining spectacle for attendees.
Whether they were backstage, on stage or front of house students worked tirelessly to provide a fun-filled evening of festive entertainment.
The packed audience enjoyed some beautiful piano solos, superb singing, a selection of music from the school band, a fun Christmas-themed poetry reading and fabulous dance routines.
And there was even a cracking Christmas Mince Pie rap from the Tinsel Tims trio!
Mrs Kathryn Rodway, Head of Performance at the school, commented “What a celebration of talent!
“It was a delight to see so many performers on our stage, representing Music, Drama and Dance, as well as an abundance of students so keen to participate in the technical element of a production, whether that was designing the lighting and operating it, or managing the backstage area and performance changeovers.
“With over 80 students involved in our show, this was a hugely successful community event and we can’t wait to keep bringing these students together to perform.”