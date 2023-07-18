Last week Mayor of Ross-on-Wye Louis Stark visited St Joseph’s RC Primary School and Nursery for their Classroom Completion Celebrations. Cllr Stark said it was a wonderful afternoon with some fantastic performances.
Mayor visits St Joseph’s RC Primary
By Chris Were | Reporter |
@ChrsWr[email protected]
Sunday 23rd July 2023 11:00 am
Share
Mayor of Ross-on-Wye Louis Stark with St Joseph’s RC Primary School and Nursery pupils (Ross Town Council)
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |