The Steiner Academy Hereford in Much Dewchurch has been given a ‘Good’ rating in its latest Ofsted inspection on 11 and 12 July 2023.
The report awarded the school outstanding marks in the areas of behaviour, personal development, and early years provision.
Leaders at the academy are praised for treating every child as unique, fostering an environment where pupils flourish. Parents have been quoted saying, “This school is beyond brilliant.” There is mutual respect between pupils and staff, and relationships are described as warm and courteous. The academy’s kindergarten received special mention for enabling children to make a great start to their education.
The curriculum, based on Steiner principles, is lauded for its ambition and order. It serves all pupils, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND), leading to strong outcomes by the end of key stage 4. Non-examination subjects like handwork and eurythmy are also part of the curriculum, providing a well-rounded education for pupils. Teachers are noted for presenting key knowledge precisely, helping pupils in their learning journey.
While the report is overwhelmingly positive, it does point out that there’s room for improvement in helping younger pupils transition from kindergarten to lower school. Some pupils find it challenging to connect previous learning in kindergarten with the new curriculum, resulting in gaps in their knowledge.
Safeguarding at the academy is said to be exceptionally well embedded in the school culture, with staff receiving extensive, updated training. Senior leaders and governors are highly involved in the school’s operations and have a well-planned professional development programme for staff.
The academy is also noted for its rich and diverse extracurricular programme, including activities like dance, coding, and circus skills. Its well-planned programme of personal, social, health and economic education was highlighted as a strong point, preparing pupils exceptionally well for the next stages of their lives.