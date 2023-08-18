Children attending the nursery are provided with a stimulating environment, both indoors and outdoors, promoting all areas of learning. The staff, known for their meticulous planning, ensure that every child can access all areas of their environment. This approach has seen children making significant progress in their development. Notably, children are seen engaging in a variety of sensory activities, from sand and water play to painting. Older attendees have been observed assigning meanings to their creations, such as identifying facial features in their artwork.