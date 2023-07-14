Year 6 pupils across Herefordshire have outperformed the national average in the national SATs tests.
Sixty-three per cent of Herefordshire pupils attained the expected standard in all of reading, writing, and mathematics (RWM), surpassing the national average of 59 per cent. Notably, whilst the national average remained static compared to last year, the proportion of Herefordshire pupils achieving this standard has seen an increase.
Councillor Ivan Powell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: "I'm delighted with this year's fantastic KS2 results. Congratulations to all our Year 6 pupils, the teaching staff, and the parents and carers. This year’s results are a testimony to the pupils’ hard work and the high quality of teaching in our county's schools. Given the disruption that children faced during the pandemic, they should all be very proud of their achievements.”