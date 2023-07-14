Councillor Ivan Powell, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: "I'm delighted with this year's fantastic KS2 results. Congratulations to all our Year 6 pupils, the teaching staff, and the parents and carers. This year’s results are a testimony to the pupils’ hard work and the high quality of teaching in our county's schools. Given the disruption that children faced during the pandemic, they should all be very proud of their achievements.”