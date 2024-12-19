Property owners in the Forest of Dean will be charged up to four times as much council tax premium for long term empty homes while second home bills will be doubled as of April next year.
There are around 309 second homes in the Forest of Dean district and they are currently subject to the 100 per cent council tax charge.
Forest of Dean district councillors have backed plans to charge a premium of up to 300 per cent for properties which have been empty for more than ten years.
Up to 200 per cent for those empty between five and ten years and a 100 per cent increase for properties empty for more than a year. Second homes will be charged a premium of 100 per cent.
The district council says second home ownership within parts of the district is significant and is recognised to have a negative impact in terms of the supply of homes available to meet local housing needs.
Finance cabinet member Andy Moore told the full council meeting in Coleford that the changes were made possible due to a change in the law.
He said measures are expected to generate around £976,313 extra for council and police services, however only around £90,000 would be retained by the District Council with the rest going to Gloucestershire County Council and the Office for Police and Crime Commissioner.
Councillor Tim Gwilliam asked what effect the proposal would have on Airbnb and holiday lets in the Forest.
Officers said holiday lets would not be affected as they are subject to business rates. They explained if a second home is used as an Airbnb they will have to pay the premium.
Cllr Gwilliam asked if the cabinet member supported it. “That’s the way it works,” replied Cllr Moore. “So yes, I do support it”.