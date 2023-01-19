In his letter, he has asked suppliers to discuss possible further action they can take to support customers and avoid forced fitting. This action is part of a drive to increase transparency around prepayment meter installations, to track down the worst culprits and find out which energy companies are trigger happy in applying for them. Courts are being overwhelmed with applications for warrants as they continue to mount, with reports that huge batches are being approved in a matter of minutes. The Business Secretary is working with Ofgem and the Secretary of State for Justice to ensure the process by which suppliers bring these cases to court is fair, transparent and supports vulnerable customers.