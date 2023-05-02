Starlite & Campbell, a stunning live band with international acclaim, are returning to their roots with a special homecoming concert in Ross as part of their 2023 UK Tour.
Born and raised in Ross-on-Wye, Suzy Starlite now runs a recording studio based in Portugal, but the band is eager to play for their hometown at Ross Corn Exchange on Saturday, September 30.
The band has received international radio play, including on BBC Radio 2, and has charted in the top 10 in the UK, Australia, the Netherlands, and the United States. Starlite & Campbell have headlined festivals in Australia, the UK, and Europe. Suzy has played at Linton and Monmouth music festivals and is excited to finally bring her music to Ross.
In anticipation of their UK tour, the next episode of The Supertone Show, a radio show co-presented and produced by Suzy and her husband Simon, will feature artists connected to Ross-on-Wye and the local area, such as Robert Plant, The Pretenders, Mott The Hoople, Dennis Potter, Frank Oz, and Manic Street Preachers.
Starlite & Campbell’s new album, “Starlite.One,” will be released in September 2023 and is available for pre-order now. For more information and worldwide booking, contact [email protected] or visit supertonerecords.com.