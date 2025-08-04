THE best of rural life from Monmouthshire and the surrounding counties will again be on show at Chepstow Racecourse this Saturday (August 9) with the annual Chepstow Show.
The show is organised by Chepstow Agricultural Society and run in several venues in the area since the middle of the 19th century.
There are competitions for livestock, homecraft, and horticulture as well as a fun dog show and display of classic tractors and other vehicles.
Some of the best entries will be awarded cups and other trophies.
The food hall will be the place to try and buy the finest local produce and street food.
There is also a public bar and a craft marquee.
This year there will be live music running all day and a circus workshop and show.
A variety of trade stands will be on site with the best being awarded prizes.
There will also be children's rides on site including the very popular giant inflatables.
The show will open at 9am and the main ring attractions will start at 10am featuring displays by the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, carriage driving, vintage vehicles, Usk Valley Gun Dogs and the Come Bye Sheepdogs with ducks.
The highlight of the show for many visitors is the grand parade of cattle, sheep and other livestock in the afternoon.
The homecraft tent will display the hard work of bakers, knitters, artists, photographers, wine and jam makers and flower arrangers.
There is also a wide ranging junior section with lots of classes giving younger exhibitors the opportunity to show off their baking, crafting, hand-writing and other skills.
The horticultural tent has a wide range of classes for gardeners including some for beginners.
A spokesman for the Chepstow Agricutural Society said: “The society is very grateful to its sponsors who help to enable the show to be put on and its Members and Vice Presidents who also support the show year-on-year. “Show membership is available which enables access to the ringside marquee with catering facilities.
“Volunteers work hard through the year and on the run-up to the show to put the event on so please come along for a great family day out in the beautiful Wye Valley.
Entry is £12 for and under 16s go free. There is also free parking on site. For more information visit www.chepstowshow.co.uk or find the show on Facebook.
The society dates back to 1841 when a ploughing match organised by Chepstow Farmers’ Club was held at Hayes Gate Farm at Crick.
The club became the Chepstow Agricultural Society in the 1920s when the first of the modern shows was held.
After World War Two, shows resumed in 1947 at Wyelands between Chepstow and Mathern.
Since then it has been held at a number of venues including Broadwell Farm in Crick and Howick Farm in Itton.
It returned to Chepstow Racecourse in 2013, a venue that has proved popular with exhibitors, the public and traders.
