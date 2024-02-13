Abergavenny Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (AAODS) will return to the Borough Theatre stage for the first time since 2019 with a blockbuster musical this spring.
The society, which was founded in 1911, will be performing The Hunchback of Notre Dame for four nights from Wednesday, April 17 to Saturday, April 20 2024.
With music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the show is based on the 1831 novel by Victor Hugo, with songs from the 1996 Disney movie of the same name. The musical follows Quasimodo, and his yearning to explore the outside world and be accepted by society, against the wishes of his cruel, puritanical foster father Claude Frollo, who also wants to exterminate Paris’ Roma population.
Quasimodo longs to be with other people, leading to his chance encounter with the enchanting Gypsy Esmeralda. When the beautiful young woman catches the attention of Frollo, Quasimodo must help to keep her out of his clutches.
AAODS alumnus Tom Mogford is the director of this production and Sarah Fowler makes a welcome return as musical director. The show features Luke Williams as Quasimodo, Patrick Callaghan as Frollo, Falesha Lewis as Esmerelda, Alex Brown as Phoebus, Merren Edwards as Clopin, plus a talented ensemble congregation cast and choir.
“It has been brilliant taking on such a challenging show that hasn’t been done in the local area before,” explained Tom Mogford, director. “It is a joy to see our talented cast taking on multiple characters throughout the show and bringing them to life, along with our fantastic set of principals.
“The Hunchback of Notre Dame is a story that is more relevant to today than ever, and we can’t wait to wow audiences when we hit the Borough stage.”
AAODS had planned to perform Chicago in April 2020 before the COVID pandemic put a halt to all plans. Since then the society has performed in Crickhowell’s wonderful venue The Clarence Hall, including last year’s hit Little Shop of Horrors.
AAODS Chair Meg Trinder said: “We are so excited to get our senior section back onstage at the Borough Theatre.
“The cast and creative team are working extremely hard to bring this challenging and gripping show to life and ready for Abergavenny audiences in April.
“We are all having the best time in rehearsals and can’t wait to showcase that onstage.”
Rehearsals are well underway for this epic story of love, acceptance and what it means to be a hero. With a sweeping score of songs such as God Help The Outcasts, Out There, Hellfire and of course The Bells of Notre Dame, the cast and crew are eager to transport you back to the magic and mystery of 15th century Paris.
With just four nights on offer, anyone wishing to catch the show is encouraged to buy tickets well in advance.Tickets are £15 (£14 concession on Thursday) and are available now through the Borough Theatre website https://boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk/shows/the-hunchback-of-notre-dame/