WYE Valley Music’s next concert is on Sunday, April 14, at 3pm in St.Briavels Church and will be given by the virtuoso clarinettist Sarah Williamson, who first came to public attention as a division winner and finalist in the BBC Young Musician Competition 2002.
Since then, she has performed as a soloist in many of the world’s major concert halls including the Albert Hall, the Berlin Zonzerthaus, the Carnegie Hall and Zurich’s Tonhalle.
Sarah has also toured extensively with UK orchestras including the Academy of St Martins in the Fields, the City of London Sinfonia and the Royal Philharmonic.
She is widely recognised as a leading interpreter of the contemporary clarinet repertoire and has commissioned new works for performance at the Wigmore Hall.
BBC Music Magazine sai:d “Her sonorous timbre and natural musicality speak for themselves”, while The Telegraph has described her technique as “a blend of languor and exuberance”.
For our concert, she is teaming up with the internationally acclaimed pianist and composer, Sam Haywood, whose work as both a soloist and chamber musician has taken him across the globe.
The New York Times has praised his “passionate flair and sparkling clarity” and the Washington Post, his ‘dazzling, evocative playing”.
He has recorded albums for a number of notable labels, including Sony Classical and Hyperion Records, and had the great privilege of making the first ever recording on Frédéric Chopin’s own piano, to celebrate the composer’s bicentenary in 2010.
Sarah and Sam’s programme for the concert is:
Gerald Finzi – Five Bagatelles
Francis Poulenc – Sonata
Frédéric Chopin – Barcarolle Op. 60 (solo piano)
André Messager – Solo de concours
John Ireland – Fantasy Sonata
Johannes Brahms – E flat Sonata
George Gershwin – 3 preludes arranged for clarinet and piano
Tickets are £18 (£15 for WVM members and £5 for students 25 and under).
A printed programme is included in the ticket price.
To buy tickets, visit https://www.wyevalleymusic.org.uk and follow the links.
If you have any difficulty booking, please leave a message on the help line 01291 330020.