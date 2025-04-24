Seated Silver Swans ballet class has arrived at Bridges Community Centre, Monmouth!
These classes are perfect for those with limited mobility and/or fitness, or for those who just feel more comfortable dancing whilst seated. The classes are run by Nina Salmon of Monnow Ballet School who is a registered Royal Academy of Dance and Silver Swans teacher.
Nina is passionate about dance for all, having witnessed firsthand the huge benefits dance can have on a wide range of adults; including those recovering from injuries or illness as well as those living with dementia, fibromyalgia, MS and a multitude of other conditions.
So if you’ve wanted to be apart of the Silver Swans ballet family contact Nina on 07974 117 701.