John Kyrle High School Year 10 student Connor Edwards is making waves in the local music scene, as he joins Parkend Silver Band and prepares for a series of performances across the region. Known for his skill with the cornet and soprano cornet, Connor has also won acclaim by earning five first places at the Bailey Lane End competition and has become a well-known figure within the Forest banding community.
Connor will participate in the Pershore Brass Competition with his primary band, Drybrook, on Saturday, 1st July. Fans can look forward to a free performance by the Drybrook band at the Ross bandstand on Sunday, 16th July, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm, complete with a picnic-friendly atmosphere, lovely tunes, and ice cream.
Drybrook band's pinnacle event for the year is the Nationals in Cheltenham on 16th September, for which they have successfully qualified. Expectations are high for a successful result, adding further accolades to Connor's impressive musical journey.
In recognition of his talent, Connor was invited to play solo at the Forest Singers’ 6th birthday concert held at Newland Baptist Church, Coleford. This honour came about because of the bursary he won from them.
Finally, Connor will feature in the Rising Stars at Scarr Bandstand on Saturday, 24th June. Known for his mentoring role among young musicians, Connor will be supporting various training bands during this event.