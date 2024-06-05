A POPULAR family-friendly festival returns to Usk this month and promises to be bigger and better than ever, say organisers.
The Uskonbury Festival, now in its third year, takes place at The Greyhound Inn at Llantrisant, features a host of entertainment including live music, a craft market, kids zone, food and drink and a fun dog show.
The one-day, outdoor event will see headline act the locally-based ‘Soul’d Out Rhythm and Blues Band’ perform on the main stage, supported by Dean Jones as ‘Sir Tom Jones –the Tribute with The Unusuals band,’ following an afternoon of entertainment from a host of local bands and musicians, including The Forfeits and the pub’s house band -The Bootleggers, across three stages.
As well as a kids zone featuring activities throughout the day, dog owners can bring along their four-legged friends to enjoy the pub’s doggy play paddock, which features an obstacle course, as well as a fun-free dog show, organised by the Cwmbran-based All Creatures Great & Small Animal Sanctuary.
Kelly Jolliffe, the festival’s founder and owner of family-run The Greyhound Inn, said this year’s event promises to be “bigger and better than ever.”
“We’ve got a fantastic schedule of live music, a dance area, even more artisan stalls in our creative makers market, a food and drink zone.”
“This year we will have a larger children’s area run by The Willows Garden Centre, Usk offering children’s activities, including a bouncy castle, pottery painting, build-a-bear, games, sandpit area and a reptile encounter.”
“It’s very much about bringing the community together.”
“We’re continuing with the vibe from last year with our theme of peace and love so feel free to come along dressed up in your hippy gear too,” she added.
In its first two years the festival has raised £2,000 for Wales Air Ambulance and last year attracted 1,200 visitors from across South Wales and the UK.
This year’s chosen charity is The DPJ Foundation- a Welsh mental health farming charity that provides pro-active support to farmers and people living in isolated rural communities across Wales with mental health problems.
Kelly said: “The DPJ Foundation is a wonderful charity that works tirelessly to support mental health in agricultural communities, across rural Wales, including right on our doorstep in Monmouthshire.”
“We know how tough it is out there and aim to raise over £2,000, which will go a long way towards supporting at least ten farmers in need of help.”
Kate Miles, the DPJ Foundation’s charity manager added: “The idea of an event that brings people together of all ages is so vital when we know that isolation is something that affects many within our community.”
“ Alongside this, any funds raised will help us to continue to offer our rapid counselling services quickly and when they are needed as well as helping to keep our community training free of charge. We are very grateful for this support.”
The festival takes place between midday and 8.30pm on Sunday June 16. Gates open at 11.30am with free on-site parking. Tickets are £20 adults and £7.50 children aged between six and twelve (under five’s go free) Tickets are available directly from The Greyhound Inn or online www.uskonbury.co.uk