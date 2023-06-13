Learning Disability Week is around the corner, and to celebrate, the town of Ross-on-Wye is gearing up for Rosstock 2023, a vibrant festival brimming with music, activities, and entertainment.
Slated to take place at the Ross Rugby Grounds on Saturday, 24th June from noon to 7 pm, Rosstock 2023 promises to provide a fun-filled day to remember. This event is the fruit of collaborative efforts by the Ross-on-Wye Horizon Centre and EnviroAbility. For a minimal entry fee of £2, attendees can partake in an array of engaging activities, with each individual allowed one carer to accompany them free.
According to the organiser Clarissa Hill, attendees will be treated to an exciting variety of experiences. “We’ve organised come-and-try activities such as circus skills, football, and craft-making. Additionally, we’ve arranged for live music, drama, and dance performances. Food, crafts, and gifts will also be available for purchase on the day.”
Rosstock has stirred anticipation among attendees, including Hannah, who can’t wait: “I am really looking forward to Rosstock and have been busy making lots of lovely items to sell.” Becky also shared her excitement, saying, “It’s going to be an excellent day, and I am looking forward to exploring and shopping.” Organiser Maria Barnett said it’s a fantastic chance for everyone to experience the vibrant community spirit of Ross-on-Wye.
For further details or to purchase tickets, contact The Ross-on-Wye Horizon Centre at 01989 253131 or EnviroAbility at 01989 763388.