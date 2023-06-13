Rosstock has stirred anticipation among attendees, including Hannah, who can’t wait: “I am really looking forward to Rosstock and have been busy making lots of lovely items to sell.” Becky also shared her excitement, saying, “It’s going to be an excellent day, and I am looking forward to exploring and shopping.” Organiser Maria Barnett said it’s a fantastic chance for everyone to experience the vibrant community spirit of Ross-on-Wye.