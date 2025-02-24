· A session with Q&A by mother-daughter professional duo, Jess Bond and Lindsay Melluish on Friday, March 14 at 7.30pm, entitled “Finding Peace in an Anxious World”. Anxiety and negative thinking are familiar to many women living in the complexity of our modern times. Jess is a children’s counsellor and also mother to three young children. Lindsay is a family therapist working with young people in a CAMHS setting and former church pastor. She is also a grandparent and Jess’ mother and together they will aim to help us think about ways to navigate these mental health challenges and the difference that faith can make in enhancing that process.