The concert also marks a momentous occasion as it celebrates the completion of a major restoration project at Hentland church, which concluded at the end of 2022. The project, which was initially slated for three to four months, lasted nearly three years due to unexpected challenges including the presence of a horseshoe bat breeding colony and the Covid Omicron lockdowns. Despite the hurdles, the restoration, funded by a six-figure grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, has rejuvenated the chancel, revealing the elegant works of Victorian architect John Pollard Seddon in a fresh light.