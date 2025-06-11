A FOREST musician who launched his career making music in his spare bedroom is set to provide support for McFly on their latest tour.
He found a passion for music at just 10 years old, singing at local gigs and performing at school fetes to featuring on stage, performing in front of thousands of people.
Devon’s music career began by using the music streaming app, Soundcloud, in which he uploaded his music to an audience.
He went to university to study graphic design and in his final year met his first manager who provided him with guidance to step in the right direction in the music industry.
“I was always singing as a child; my mum told me a story of when I was singing in the pram,” he says.
Devon has spent his career making and writing his own music and his new single This is where I am going to die is out now.
The new single captures a stark reflection of life in a small town and the anxieties that can arise when it feels like everyone around you is moving on.
Devon said of the opportunity to support big name stars: “I think the promoters had heard my music and they'd seen clips of live shows, and I think they wanted us to support, and I wasn’t going to say no.
“I walked out on stage and there was nothing but peace.”
Devon hopes his music can have a positive impact on people's lives, and to be known for being the best at his craft, whilst supporting other aspiring artists in music.
His advice to aspiring artists is to write as many songs as they can and just enjoy the journey rather than skipping ahead so you install confidence for when you perform in live concerts.
“But mainly enjoy the process as if it's what you love, you'll love it.”
Devon has found his sense of comfort and confidence through music, and he hopes that his songs will bring a sense of comfort to his listeners.
“If anything, the music has made me into the person I am today, which I'm so happy with,” said Devon.
“As a golden rule if a song doesn't boil down to the acoustic guitar or piano and you can't play it at like, 3am in the morning around the campfire with your mates, then it's not a good song.”
Devon will be hitting the stage on his biggest UK headline tour yet in different locations across the UK.
This summer Devon will be performing to over 40,000 people for McFly on their huge UK outdoor tour as well as putting the finishing touches on a brand-new mixtape which is set to be released later this year.
