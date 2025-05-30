A WEEKEND celebration of Mott the Hoople, one of the most influential bands of the 70s, takes place in October in the Wye Valley town that spawned the group.
Featuring live music, film screenings and spoken word events, MottFest 2025 in Ross-on-Wye will trace the band’s roots around founding members Pete ‘Overend’ Watts, Dale ‘Buffin’ Griffin, Mick Ralphs and Verden Allen.
The group that went onto stardom reformed with legendary frontman Ian Hunter for a handful of gigs in 2009, including Hammersmith Apollo, and played their first live gig in 35 years as a warm-up at Monmouth’s Blake Theatre while rehearsing at Rockfield Studios.
Verden Allen will take part alongside music director and Mott keyboard player Morgan Fisher, Luther ‘Ariel Bender’ Grosvenor from Mott the Hoople’s second incarnation and British Lions front man John Fiddler.
Music journalist Kris Needs will recall running Mott’s fan club over 50 years ago and host panels also including members of Mott’s worldwide family.
Formed and playing their first gigs in Herefordshire, including the Top Spot Ballroom, now Jacqueline's Nite Spot, in Kyrle Street, Mott the Hoople was created by legendary producer and Island Records A&R man Guy Stevens in 1969, who recruited singer-pianist Ian Hunter and helmed four albums before David Bowie rescued the floundering band with All the Young Dudes.
Hits followed including All the Way from Memphis, Roll Away the Stone and The Golden Age of Rock ‘n’ Roll along with global success before 1974’s split resulted in Mott, then the British Lions.
Throughout the fame, superstar pals and highs, including playing Broadway in New York City, Mott stayed true to their roots and extraordinarily loyal fans, some who are planning on flying in from around the world for the reunion tribute.
“Mott the Hoople were never huge in terms of record sales and stadium tours, but they were massively influential and were the human face of rock music,” says Simon Rowberry, an event co-organiser working closely with Amanda Austin, Morgan Fisher, John Fiddler, Bob Griffin, Sue Jay, David Ellis and Kris Needs to celebrate the extended Hoople family.
“They were always approachable, even when starring on Top of the Pops — and have been ever since.
“The fans have had a great time following a band that has been the catalyst for numerous friendships across the globe, and at least one marriage.
“This is probably our final get together, so we want it to be epic, like everything else associated with the Mott family tree.”
“I’m honoured to be taking part,” says Kris. “Running the Mott the Hoople Seadivers fan club after first seeing the band in 1969 was an early life-changing highlight, along with dozens of gigs.”
MottFest 2025 takes place at Ross Corn Exchange on Friday/Saturday, October 3-4, with a special memorial event planned for Sunday.
All profits will go to St Michael’s Hospice, Hereford, and The Alzheimer’s Society: charities chosen, respectively, by the families of ‘Overend’ Watts and Dale Griffin, Mott’s original rock-steady rhythm section.
Tickets at: buytickets.at/mottfest2025.
● A proposal to erect blue plaques to honour historical Ross people, including Mott The Hoople, will be considered by Ross Town Council this autumn.
