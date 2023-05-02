The Monmouth Concert Orchestra, comprising amateur musicians from Ross on Wye, Chepstow, Abergavenny, Raglan, the Forest of Dean, and Monmouth, meets once a fortnight during term times. Ranging in age from 18 to 80, the orchestra's members are typically Grade V standard or above. The orchestra is always eager to welcome new players, and further information can be found on their website at www.monmouthorchestra.co.uk.