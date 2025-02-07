YOUNGSTERS can thrill to all the fun of the circus this half-term at Monmouth's Savoy in the form of "laughter-packed” stage show Cartoon Circus Live, which combines pantomime comedy with the excitement of the Big Top.
The one-hour holiday family show features "some of Britain’s funniest clowns, traditional slapstick comedy, illusions, the amazing girl in the spinning bottle, magic, a huge giant dancing bear, cartoon characters, and an acrobatic human slinky".
Reviews for the troupe include “super slapstick”, “colourful entertainment”, “a laugh a minute” and “ideal family entertainment”.
The show is on Monday, February 24, at 1pm, and tickets priced £12 adults/£10 U16s are available from the Savoy box office or via monmouth-savoy.co.uk/whats-on/